Serial rapist who may have attacked 1,000 women to be deported from Canada

A Toronto serial rapist who is suspected of assaulting up to 1,000 of women and girls will be deported to Malaysia now that his 24-year prison sentence is complete.Selva Kumar Subbiah, 56, was ordered held in custody Monday until the weekend, when he will be accompanied back to his home country by three guards from the Canada Border Services Agency.“You are the worst offender and the highest risk that has ever come before me in my career,” said Andrew Laut, who chaired the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada hearing.Subbiah was convicted at two separate trials of drugging and sexually assaulting 30 women, but Monday’s hearing was told that he’s believed to have victimized hundreds more.“As many as 500 to 1,000 could have been attacked,” said Naima Karimullah, a lawyer for the Canada Border Services Agency.Article Continued BelowOne of Subbiah’s victims told The Star that she’s still struggling to cope with the attack on her in the mid-1980s.“It’s painful,” the woman told The Star. “It’s not easy to go through. But it’s important to talk, to move forward…to know that you’re not the only one.”Subbiah, a short, soft-spoken man with a slight British accent, said he’s prepared to return to Malaysia, where he has not lived since 1980.