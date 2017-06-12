Sessions will testify publicly about Russia before Senate Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON—Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, according to the committee’s leaders.Sessions will be testifying before Congress for the first time since he was confirmed as attorney general in February. In light of former FBI director James Comey’s testimony last week, Sessions is expected to get many questions from lawmakers about his contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign.Comey said last week that the bureau had information about Sessions—before he recused himself from overseeing the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election—that would have made it “problematic” for him to be involved in the probe. The former director did not elaborate in public on the nature of the information.Read more:With Sessions set to testify Tuesday, Republicans urge Trump to come clean on possible Comey tapesArticle Continued BelowDonald Trump sees James Comey’s testimony as ‘complete vindication,’ and his fans agreeTrump lied, told me to stop the Flynn investigation and fired me over Russia, Comey testifiesJustice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores said Sessions requested that the committee hearing be public.