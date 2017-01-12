Seven Canadian soldiers treated at military hospital in Iraq since November

OTTAWA – National Defence is refusing to disclose details about several Canadian soldiers treated at a military hospital in northern Iraq in recent weeks, including whether any of them were wounded on the battlefield.The soldiers were among 120 patients who were seen at the medical facility since it began operating near the Kurdish city of Erbil at the end of November, according to figures provided to The Canadian Press.The hospital, staffed by about 50 Canadian Forces medical personnel, is providing emergency and non-emergency care to those involved in the battle for nearby Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city.The figures show that the majority of patients seen at the facility have been troops from other coalition countries such as the United States, which has more than 5,000 soldiers in Iraq.But the hospital had also treated seven Canadian soldiers, as well as three members of Daesh, also known as ISIS and ISIL, who were captured and needed medical aid.Article Continued BelowMilitary spokesman Capt. Vincent Bouchard refused this week to say whether any of the seven Canadians were wounded in combat.“For privacy reasons and operational considerations, the Canadian Armed Forces do not release details about the types of injuries treated at the Role 2 medical facility,” Bouchard said in an email.As for the captured Daesh fighters, officials said they remained in the custody of coalition members even while being treated by Canadian medical personnel.

