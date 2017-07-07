Seventh right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence

HALIFAX — More research is needed in the Gulf of St. Lawrence to determine if it has become an emerging habitat for endangered North Atlantic right whales, experts said Friday after the badly decomposed remains of a seventh whale were found floating in roughly the same area as six others.The overturned male was seen bobbing on the surface of the water north of the Magdalen Islands late Wednesday, but it was not yet clear what may have caused this latest death.It follows the deaths of two female and four male North Atlantic right whales found last month.Tonya Wimmer, of the Marine Animal Response Society, said scientists need to intensify efforts to find out if the lumbering giants are making the Gulf one of their primary feeding grounds in a shift away from their traditional habitats in the Bay of Fundy and Roseway Basin.“All of that together is saying there needs to be a very strong focus on the Gulf to really look at what’s going on and potentially try to figure out where they are and then what can be done to protect them,” she said.Article Continued Below“It’s a really important animal to look at in the realm of this larger picture of incidents that have been happening in that southern Gulf of St. Lawrence area.”Wimmer is hoping Fisheries officials will arrange to do necropsies, or animal autopsies, on the latest dead whale, as well as a right whale named Panama that has washed ashore on the Magdalen Islands to determine what killed them.Fisheries spokesperson Krista Petersen said she didn’t know if a decision had been made about the examinations.