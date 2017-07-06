Sex robots trigger debate about gender and sexism: DiManno

LONDON — Wandering around Paddington at 8 o’clock in the morning, asking if anybody can direct me to the Fellatio Café.Raised eyebrows and “you must be joking.”But I’m thinking it doesn’t actually exist, despite the splash of publicity surrounding its promised opening last December. No coverage since then in media databases and surely there would have been, had the “erotic cyborgs” venture allegedly planned for a location on Praed St. actually got off. A clone venue was allegedly planned for Geneva, based on the notorious “b— job cafes” in Thailand, preferred sex-tour destination for trolling pedophile creeps from around the world.We’ve had naked restaurants, blackout restaurants — guess the food! — lie-down-in-bed restaurants (not that different from the lounging vomitoriums of ancient Rome), vampire (suck-my-blood) bars, zombie bars, ice block bars, watering holes with skeletons lining the walls, bathhouse taverns and no shortage of swingers ‘n’ swappers saloons, so I suppose there’s nothing inherently wrong with a bob knob café — latte with a hummer instead of dipping cookie. Though many would doubtless consider such an enterprise the end of civilization as we know it.“What could be better than meet your friends around a café and to enjoy a nice b— job from a sex robot,” the Fellatio Café founder told the Sun last summer, adding he intended to charge 60 pounds for a coffee and oral.Article Continued BelowMore likely the businessman was just another huckster wanker.The robot sex angle, however, is quite real — 2.0 version of inflatable sex dolls. Actually 3.0 because the air-pumped companions have since been overtaken by bendy-fleshy renditions. In fact, there are at least four manufacturers now exporting “lifelike” beta sex robots (both genders) around the world, purportedly not merely catering to fetishists but, at least as envisioned by industry defenders, as intimacy partners for sexual therapy and companions for the lonely, disabled, elderly and, let’s be frank, strikeout pimply nerds. Which has triggered a whole new debate about whither the “relationship” between robots and humans, insofar as robots — machines — are capable of having a relationship.“Robots do not and cannot have emotions,” stresses Aimee van Wynsberghe, who has a PhD in ethics and technology, hails from London, Ont., is an assistant professor in The Hague and, this week, presented with two co-authors a report in London (U.K) entitled: Our Sexual Future with Robots.