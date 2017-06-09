Shock U.K. result leaves Brexit in trouble, Tories a mess and Europe on shaking ground: Burman

LONDON—The aftershocks from Britain’s stunning election result are only beginning to be felt — in the U.K., in the rest of Europe and in the United States — but they will be far-reaching. A humiliated Theresa May, clinging on as prime minister in a weak minority government, will likely be forced to resign by her Conservative party within months, triggering another election within a year.A chastened British government, up to now determined to steam ahead with potentially disastrous Brexit negotiations with Europe, will now be forced to reassess.And an isolated Donald Trump, already alienated from most leaders in Europe except for British Prime Minister May, is certain to see his planned state visit to Britain this summer delayed and ultimately cancelled.It was one of the most surprising upsets in U.K. political history — a stunning rebuke of Theresa May and an astonishing outcome for her left-wing Labour party rival, Jeremy Corbyn.Article Continued BelowA year after their stunning referendum to leave the European Union, British voters set off another political earthquake with an election result that may even place the future of Brexit in doubt.It was the fourth election in four years for British voters, and one that needn’t have happened. The voters hit back. Theresa May was selected by her party last year to replace David Cameron as prime minister after Britain’s unexpected Brexit vote. But she repeatedly promised there would no election again until the next scheduled vote in 2020.However, the polls in April showed the Conservatives 20 points ahead of the fractured Labour party led by Corbyn. And the temptation to call a sudden election, it seems, was too great.