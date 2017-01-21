Short and unsweet, Trumps inauguration speech puts America first: Analysis

With unadorned words to a threadbare crowd, President Donald Trump set a tone of stark nativist redemption Friday, cataloguing bleakness at every turn and vowing to place America forever first over the needs of the planet.As short as it was unsweet — Trump’s 1,470-word inaugural address was the briefest of any living president save Jimmy Carter — the newly sworn-in commander-in-chief’s remarks framed the next four years as a sharp turn inward, with vague but relentless victory to come.Historians and analysts in search of phrases for posterity were left scratching through the entrails of a speech built for populism, not elegance. The Guardian’s Marina Hyde likened it to something “assembled from Donald Trump magnetic fridge poetry.”More at thestar.comTrump speech perfectly fitting — for 1944: MallickArticle Continued BelowDonald Trump, the strongman who incarnates a nation’s will: Paul WellsPhotos: Donald Trump’s inauguration dayBut as the familiar campaign-style messaging rang out, it was clear there would be no presidential pivot. The move from president-elect to the real thing transpired with no noticeable signal that Trump intends to heal the country’s still-gaping political wounds.