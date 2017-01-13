Should Ottawa be aiming for a moonshot? Paul Wells

One of the best little rules in Ottawa requires that public opinion research done for the government be made public after it is submitted. When you know what the feds are polling on, it’s a pretty good proxy for knowing what they’re planning. And so we learn that a Halifax firm spent last summer holding focus groups across Canada on a bunch of issues: carbon pricing, Canadian content rules, asbestos.Many of the questions are about innovation, because governments love to be seen doing something to promote innovation. On this, the report, from Corporate Research Associates, suggests it is almost impossible for government to set a foot wrong.“Participants believed that the Government of Canada plays a pivotal role in ensuring innovation happens in Canada,” the report says.Fantastic! How? “Awareness of what the federal government is currently doing on innovation was virtually non-existent.”Such news is bliss for policy-makers. You just don’t get such a blank public opinion cheque on most issues. Keep it up, Ottawa, with the, you know, the helping innovation and the, uh, programs and whatever!Article Continued BelowWhere should governments innovate? Left to their own devices, participants suggested health care and education. Because those are reliably the two top-of-mind issues for most voters, answering “health care and education” to a question is the same as saying, “I haven’t given it much thought.”Fortunately, the feds have done their own thinking.“A moonshot challenge was described to participants,” the report says.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx