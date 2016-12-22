Sister Susan Moran, 78, dedicated her life to helping the homeless

This winter, like she did every winter for most of her adult life, Sister Susan Moran would certainly have been spending her days and nights making sure people were out of the cold.She was driven, she explained in one of the many stories chronicling her remarkably selfless life, by a singular mission to create a welcome, loving and warm place for those who struggled to do it for themselves.“I knew my mission, my calling was here with the homeless,” Moran told the Star, in 2007. “We have to take better care of our vulnerable. There has to be better affordable housing.”This winter, three decades after she co-founded Out of the Cold — a program where faith-based organizations including churches, synagogues and mosques open their doors and offer a safe place to warm up and sleep — the people who shared her mission will have to carry on without her.Moran died Sunday at the residence of Our Lady’s Missionaries, the place she had called her home since 1963. She was speaking to her brother on the phone and died instantly, a family member said.Article Continued BelowSister Susan Moran was 78.Her niece, Mary Jo Eustace, remembered a smart, feisty, determined woman of enormous faith, who could connect with everybody she met, never passed judgment and was known for her love of giving flowers and writing long and loving messages in cards, often with gold and silver sharpie markers.“She is, and was, a force of nature,” Eustace told the Star. “She was all about love and acceptance for everybody. From a homeless person on the street to the Queen of England, she treated everybody the same.”

