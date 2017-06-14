Six killed, 74 injured in massive London high-rise blaze

LONDON—A deadly overnight fire raced through a 24-story apartment tower in London on Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring 74 others. One desperate woman threw a baby out of a high window and a man on the ground managed to catch the child, a witness said. Flames from the inferno lit up the night and smoke spewed from the windows of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington where more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze. A plume of black smoke stretched for miles (kilometres) across the pale sky after dawn, revealing the blackened, flame-licked wreckage of the building.“This is an unprecedented incident,” Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters. “In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale.”Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London on Wednesday. (Victoria Jones) People in apartments enveloped by the quickly advancing flames and thick smoke banged on windows and screamed for help to those watching down below, witnesses and survivors said. One resident said the fire alarm did not go off.Article Continued BelowPolice commander Stuart Cundy gave the death toll but added the figure was likely to rise “during what will be a complex recovery operation over a number of days.”Flames and smoke coming from a 24-storey highrise in west London. (NATALIE OXFORD / AFP/GETTY IMAGES) A person, bottom right, peers out of a window from the building on fire. (Matt Dunham / AP) London firefighters rest as they take a break in battling the fire. (Matt Dunham / AP) Paul Woodrow, head of operations for the London Ambulance Service, said 20 of the injured were in critical condition.The London Fire Brigade received the first reports of the fire at 12:54 a.m. and the first engines arrived within six minutes, Cotton said. Flames could still be seen more than 11 hours later.There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze, but angry residents said they had warned local authorities about fire issues at Grenfell Tower. The public housing block of 120 apartments was built in 1974 and recently upgraded at a cost of 8.6 million pounds ($11 million), with work finishing in May 2016, according to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.