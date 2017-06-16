Six months after Nova Scotia murder-suicide, family members call for inquiry

ANTIGONISH, N.S.—Twin sisters Cassandra and Chantel Desmond lost their mother, only brother and his entire family in a murder-suicide almost six months ago, and in that time their debilitating sense of grief has largely given way to feelings of frustration, anger and a driving desire for public accountability.The Desmond family was thrust into the national spotlight in early January when Lionel Desmond, a former Canadian soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, fatally shot his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna, and their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah in their rural Nova Scotia home.At the time, relatives said the former infantryman, who completed two tours in Afghanistan starting in 2007, did not get the help he needed to deal with his mental illness and a post-concussion disorder after he was medically released from the military in 2015.“How many more soldiers are going to have to take their own lives, and their families along with them, before they realize they have to focus more on our veterans,” Cassandra Desmond, 26, said in an interview this week. “We are killing them mentally, but we are not helping them at all.”The sisters are now demanding a judicial fatality inquiry, saying they have yet to receive any useful information from public officials.Article Continued BelowRead more:No explanation for Lionel Desmond murder-suicide, priest tells N.S. funeral’I will fix it,’ ex-soldier wrote on Facebook before Nova Scotia murder-suicide