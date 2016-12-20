Six striking photos from around the world

Wade Davis, an ethnographer, writer and photographer, travelled to more than 80 countries for Wade Davis: Photographs (Douglas & McIntyre, 2016). These images come from his many expeditions and from his years as explorer-in-residence with the National Geographic Society. “The revelation of anthropology is that every culture shares the same genius; how each culture expresses it is their own choice. There is no hierarchy going from the barbaric to the civilized,” the Canadian says. Here, he shares how he captured several of his striking images. Chinchero, PeruDon Geronimo is the leader of Chinchero, a traditional community in the southern Andes. I became really close to him, and the community formally adopted me. I took this photo of Don Geronimo performing this ritual: When people meet on the trail, they exchange three coca leaves that form the shape of a cross. They turn to face the nearest mountain, bring leaves to their mouths and blow softly, a ritual invocation that sends the essence of the plant back to the earth, the community and souls of ancestors.Article Continued BelowA tradition of the Southern Andes. (Wade Davis) Mount Hagen, Papua New GuineaThis woman is a widow. She was at an open marketplace. I’ve lived with indigenous people, so I pick up on what I can and can’t do. I spoke to the men who were with her and asked if I could take her photo. She said yes. I knew she was in mourning because in that part of the world a widow honours the deceased by covering her body in white clay and wearing strands of beads — the seeds of Job’s tears, a common weed. When the necklaces fall apart, she will renew her normal daily life.Honouring the dead in Papua New Guinea. (Wade Davis) Glidji, Togo

