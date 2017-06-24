Sketches of Orillia, a town that shares Canadas birthday and so much more

ORILLIA, ONT.—When the Samuel de Champlain monument was unveiled in 1925, thousands came to Orillia’s waterfront to cheer.“That’s the outfit he was wearing when he got lost in the bush here,” says Sherry Lawson as she looks up at Champlain, his cloak frozen in a long-ago gust of wind.The explorer stands on a plinth above a fur trader and missionary, who both have Indigenous men sitting at their feet. “Erected to commemorate the advent into Ontario of the white race,” the plaque reads, honouring the explorer and “colonizer” who arrived in “these parts” in summer 1615, and spent the following winter with Indigenous people.“He thought he’d go out wandering because he was a great mapmaker and explorer and he disappeared for two days, and the Indians found him under a tree crying,” says Lawson, the administrator of heritage services for the Chippewas of Mnjikaning/Rama First Nation.“Are you embellishing a bit, Sherry?” Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke asks, smiling.Article Continued BelowMaybe she added the tears. “But it makes it a little more interesting,” she says, laughing on a late spring day.The colonial sentiment of the statue has not aged well, and the city of Orillia, the Chippewas of Mnjikaning/Rama First Nation and a few other groups, including Parks Canada, are trying to figure out how to tell the whole story. “If you want to celebrate Champlain,” Lawson explains, “he might not have done as well without the help of the native people at the time.”Canada and Orillia are both turning 150 this year. In many ways, Orillia’s story reflects the story of Canada itself. It is the tale of an ancient gathering place that has persisted through boom, bust and reinvention.