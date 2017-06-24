So youve heard all about this Canadian myth, eh?

The myth: The two-letter interjection is a unique speech marker, at once charming and indispensable to achieving eloquence as a Canuck.Dialects are like musical arrangements.And the one that plays daily across much of English Canada has a particular note that repeats, over and over, to punctuate the spoken symphony.“Eh.”Article Continued BelowThat’s the opinion, anyway, of one Doug McKenzie — elder half of the stubby-bottled-beer-swilling McKenzie brothers tandem, who bickered and belched their way to hoser fame on the old SCTV comedy show back in the 1980s.Take off, you say?No, really. Turns out the man beneath Doug’s tasselled toque — St. Catharines’ own Dave Thomas — is well versed on the topic of linguistics.