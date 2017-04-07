Soldiers letters from Battle of Vimy Ridge front lines found in North York basement

A North York man discovered a unique link to a defining moment in Canadian history while cleaning his house last week — letters written by a solider a century ago, including one from the front lines of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Even though they’ve been in his possession for the past 42 years, Bob Chisholm, 86, said he didn’t pay much attention to his mother-in-law’s bundle of old mail sitting in his basement until last Thursday.“I’ve been trying to get rid of junk (and) I came to all these letters and thought, ‘What am I going to do with all these doggone letters?’ ” said Chisholm, who’d inherited them when his mother-in-law, Annie Heron, moved to a nursing home in 1975.“. . . I was looking at them and the date (on one letter) — April the 11th, 1917 — just hit me like a bomb.”The Battle of Vimy Ridge, fought from April 9, 1917, to April 12, 1917, saw four Canadian divisions attacking together for the first time and capturing the ridge from German forces, succeeding where a French and British offensive had previously failed. The victory came at the cost of nearly 3,600 lives and thousands more injured.Article Continued BelowIn the three-page letter, written in pencil on off-white paper, a soldier named Harry Chalmers thanks Heron, whom he’d befriended back in Saskatchewan, for a letter she’d sent him earlier and describes the scene from the front line three days into what would be a four-day battle. “Well it’s some sight to see a battlefield after the thing is over,” Chalmers wrote. “There is not a square inch of ground (that has not) been touched by shell fire. It’s just a mess of shell holes, barb wire and torn trenches. The most awful mess I ever seen. You can’t realize what it’s like. The front line and supports and third line of the Germans was pounded into a pulp. Such a noise I never imagined in my life. Bedlam was sure let loose . . . The sights around the field are terrible looking. I hope I don’t witness anything like it again.”Chalmers also wrote that he’d “never seen such tickled men as some of (the German soldiers) were to be taken prisoner.”