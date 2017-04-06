Somalias president declares country a war zone, replaces military and chiefs

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA—Somalia’s new president on Thursday declared the country a war zone and replaced its military and intelligence chiefs while instructing the army to prepare a new offensive against al-Shabab extremists.The shakeup is an attempt to improve the worsening security situation as the Al Qaeda-linked al-Shabab steps up deadly bombings in the capital since President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected in February. A car bomb blast on Wednesday at a Mogadishu restaurant killed at least seven people.The Somali-American president wore a military uniform as he declared the new offensive and offered young extremists a chance to surrender.Read more:Car bomb explodes at restaurant in Somalia’s capital killing at least 7“We tell the young, brainwashed al-Shabab fighters that they have a 60-days deadline to lay down the arms with which they use to kill their people and come to us,” Mohamed said. “We shall welcome them with open arms.”Article Continued BelowHe said the government will focus on the security of the capital first, then the rest of the country.The changes come roughly a week after the Trump administration approved greater U.S. military authority to pursue al-Shabab in Somalia, including more aggressive airstrikes as parts of southern Somalia will be considered areas of active hostilities.A car bomb rams into a cafe in the Somali capital of Mogadishu near compounds housing government ministries, killing seven people, officials and ambulance services say.(Reuters)Thursday’s announcement is seen as an attempt by Mohamed to consolidate power in this long-chaotic horn of Africa nation. He also replaced the country’s police chief and Mogadishu’s mayor.