Some European citizens also banned from U.S. under Trumps Muslim ban

BERLIN—Thousands of citizens of U.S.-allied nations across Europe will be barred from entering the United States under U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order, sparking a wave of outrage that threatened to create an early rift across the Atlantic.Following new instructions from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. embassies in Berlin, Paris and London warned Monday that European citizens who are dual nationals of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by Trump’s order — would fall under the travel ban, joining people who hold passports only from those countries.The measure’s full effect on dual citizens appeared to be evolving — even to the U.S. embassies in Europe, where conflicting information circulated. The U.S. Embassy in Paris, for instance, warned that even existing U.S. visas granted to dual citizens would be revoked, while the U.S. embassies in Berlin and London suggested only that new visas would not be granted.Those instructions appear to contradict assurances the White House have given Canadian officials: Immigration minister Ahmed Hussen told reporters Sunday that Canadian dual citizens are exempt from the ban, and that even permanent residents of Canada can enter the U.S. provided they travel with a valid permanent resident card and a passport from one of the seven affected countries.The advisories sowed more confusion over a travel ban denounced by critics as a haphazardly thought-out measure targeting Muslims — criticism rejected by the Trump administration. Yet the indication that dual citizens could be also included in the ban raised the surprise prospect that even full citizens of friendly nations with deep ties to Washington may find themselves at least temporarily prohibited from entering the United States.Article Continued BelowThe Trump administration has sought to portray the order — which blocks entry to citizens of the seven Muslim-majority countries and to refugees from around the world for at least 90 days to allow for “extreme vetting” — as an attempt to weed out prospective terrorists. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the European protest Sunday, saying she would seek to defend the travel rights of all her citizens.“The necessary and also resolute fight against terror does not justify in any way a general suspicion against people of a certain faith, in this case against people of Muslim faith, or people of a certain origin,” Merkel said Monday. Suggesting the cloud of uncertainty surrounding the ban, she added, “the chancellery in co-operation with the Foreign Ministry is making all efforts to clarify the legal situation for the dual citizens affected and to strongly assert their interests.”The U.S. guidance appeared to catch the Europeans off guard. As early as Sunday, British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson comforted his nation by announcing that Trump’s order did not affect British dual citizens — a statement that was apparently contradicted Monday by the U.S. Embassy in London.