Some parliamentary stars shine as one loses glow: Hbert

With the House of Commons adjourning for the summer, time for a look in the rearview mirror at four leading MPs who were on their game over the first half of the parliamentary year … and at one who was off.1. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale took almost two years to come up with a revamped national security framework, but it was worth the wait. The act he put forward in the dying days of the spring session is not perfect, but it is a comprehensive attempt at improving the legislation he inherited from the previous Conservative government.Goodale’s bill will disappoint civil rights advocates who had hoped the Liberals meant to repeal most of the contentious sections of Stephen Harper’s Bill C-51. But inasmuch as a party’s actions speak louder than its election rhetoric, the Liberals’ proposed national security act is in line with their qualified support — in opposition — for the controversial Conservative law.This Liberal bill will be debated for months. If the opposition parties want to engage in the discussion on a serious basis, they will have to move off their talking points. It is clear that Goodale knows the file inside out. Indeed, in a cabinet replete with rookies, Goodale is very much emerging as the prime minister’s go-to minister, a valuable and polyvalent player.2. It is not an easy balancing act to highlight — as Global Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland did in the House of Commons earlier this month — Canada’s clear and profound differences with the current American administration without coming across as inflammatory. Set within longstanding Canadian foreign policy parameters, her speech managed to sound like a declaration of independence without sounding like a declaration of war.Article Continued BelowFreeland’s appointment was the centrepiece of Trudeau’s January shuffle and, as it turns out, as good a fit for the job as he could have wished. In the Trump era the prime minister has as great a need for an outstanding foreign affairs minister as Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper had for larger-than-life finance ministers.Think of Freeland’s supporting role to Trudeau in the current Canada/U.S. and global environments as one as essential as those played by Paul Martin or Jim Flaherty in previous eras.3. It is a rare party that is more gracious in Opposition than it was in government. Under interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, the Conservatives succeeded in transitioning to a more civil tone without sacrificing their take-no-prisoners approach to parliamentary politics.