Some school buses cancelled as freezing drizzle, fog warning issued for Southern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle warning for various parts of the GTA and Southern Ontario for Wednesday morning’s commute.Meteorologists put out a warning for Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Northern Durham Region and Caledon.Motorists are advised to be cautious of ice patches that may have developed on the roads and highways and fog patches.The weather warning has caused some school bus cancellations in Durham, Dufferin-Peel, Peel and other communities. (See below for list of affected routes.) Although there are no advisories for Toronto, Environment Canada is calling for fog patches throughout the early morning. These should dissipate as the temperatures rise and freezing drizzle turns to drizzle.Article Continued BelowThe morning commute in Toronto will be a brisk 1 C until 8 a.m., with periods of drizzle throughout, with more than 70 per cent chance of precipitation, dropping to 40 per cent later in the morning. The mercury will slowly start to creep up to 2 C from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the lunch hour will see temperatures rise to 3 C. Periods of cloud cover will continue through the day. Temperatures will peak for the ride home at 5 C, and dip back down in the evening. The average high for this time of the year is -2.3 C.