Someone is jumping! Someone is jumping! Witnesses describe desperation at London highrise inferno

LONDON—Sajad Jamalvatan was at the movies Tuesday night when he got a call from his panicked mother. Come home quickly, she begged. "The building is on fire!" she said.A few minutes later, the 22-year-old biomedical engineering student rounded the corner to see Grenfell Tower transforming into an inferno. "As soon as I arrived, someone pointed and said, 'Someone is jumping! Someone is jumping!'" he recounted on Wednesday with the smell of smoke lingering in the air. He estimated the person jumped from the 16th or 17th floor of the 24-floor tower. That kind of fall is not the kind you can survive. The number of dead touched at least 12 — with dozens more injured and authorities warning the death toll could rise. Witnesses recalled a mother dropping her baby off a balcony and young children banging frantically on windows before disappearing behind a thick blanket of smoke. Local residents look on as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire in West London on Wednesday morning. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP/GETTY IMAGES) "Seeing people die in front of you …" he said as his voice trailed off and he stared hard at the sidewalk. He said the blaze had advanced quickly, and that the alarms did not appear to have been triggered.