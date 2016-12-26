Songs from the Lowdown brings together music from Torontos street performers

Wendell Cormier is most of the way through Don Williams’s heartbreaking classic “I Believe in You”, when one of the many freight trains that travel through his west end neighbourhood goes rolling by.Cormier, sometimes known by his stage name Woody, grins and turns his body and acoustic Fender toward the single window in his bachelor apartment to draw attention to the clatter, but the self-taught, seasoned performer doesn’t skip a beat. The trains are something he has had to get used to, as is the bachelor apartment he currently calls home, near Lansdowne Ave. and Dupont St. Sometimes, he says, the trains make the place as loud as an airport, but he has learned to sleep through the sound. For about 20 minutes Cormier fills the tiny room with music. One of his next songs was written by Paul Henning. It is “The Ballad of Jed Clampett”, or the theme song from The Beverly Hillbillies.By the time he gets to Johnny Cash, the music is pouring out.Article Continued Below“It always gets a couple songs to get into it, to get the voice going. You know what I am saying?” Cormier says. “I always do good with Johnny. You can’t lose.”Cormier is one of six musicians featured on a newly released soundtrack, Songs from the Lowdown. Their stories and talents were featured in the 2015 documentary film Lowdown Tracks.The styles of music range from country and Americana to blues, and what the filmmakers describe as punk hobo. The original songs on the CD are inspired by the complicated and difficult lives of the artists who wrote and play them. Most of the artists currently play in Toronto, either busking on the street, at shelters or during the occasional paying gig at a bar.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx