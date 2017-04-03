South Africans in Toronto mourn anti-apartheid hero Ahmed Kathrada

Ahmed Kathrada may not be a household name like Nelson Mandela. The anti-apartheid fighter was a quiet figure, often working behind the scenes. But even in his later years, Kathrada, also known as “Uncle Kathy,” continued to speak truth to power — as he did last year in an open letter to South Africa’s beleaguered President Jacob Zuma, who faces corruption and bribery allegations, asking him to resign and put the people’s interest first.“That’s the legacy of Uncle Kathy,” Ryerson University political science professor Anver Saloojee told a memorial service at Toronto’s Noor Cultural Centre on Sunday, remembering the man who dedicated his life to fighting social injustice. “The legacy of his struggle is not for his life. It is for the soul of the country.”Kathrada, who with Mandela was among eight African National Congress activists sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964, died last week in Johannesburg at age 87.Toronto’s Zeib Jeeva, a founder of Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund Canada, met Kathrada in person for the first time in 1990, months after Kathrada was released from prison.Article Continued Below“I was impressed by the aura on him. I see somebody who committed his life to the betterment of the society and people,” recalled Jeeva, who, along with others in Toronto’s closely knit South African community, worked quickly to organize the memorial.“Like Mandela, he was not a bitter person. After he got out (of jail), he reached out to his enemies. They all gave their lives for the fight for freedom. He was one of the last few elders left in the struggle along with Mandela. We are all so saddened by the news,” added Jeeva, who moved to Canada from South Africa in 1970.Born to a Muslim immigrant family from India, Kathrada quit school to join the anti-apartheid movement when he was 13.