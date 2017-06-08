South Korea halts deployment of U.S. missile defence system

TOKYO—South Korea has suspended the deployment of a controversial American missile defence system, with the new liberal administration declaring no further moves can take place until an environmental assessment is carried out — a process that could take a year or even two. The decision highlights the potential for a rift between the United States under a Republican president and South Korea with its new liberal president, Moon Jae-in, who is due to visit U.S. President Donald Trump in the White House later this month for their first meeting. But on Wednesday, Moon’s office said it would suspend the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, an anti-missile battery designed to protect the South against North Korea but which has elicited strong opposition, particularly where it is being deployed. Read more:U.S. angers China and Russia by moving missile defence system to South KoreaSouth Korean official suspended over failing to report U.S. launchers to presidentArticle Continued BelowU.S. anti-missile system ‘operational’ in South KoreaThe U.S. army had expedited the movement of the THAAD battery to South Korea ahead of Moon’s anticipated victory in the snap presidential election last month. Moon had vowed to review the previous government’s decision to host the system. Two launchers and the powerful X-band radar were already in place before his victory on May 9, but Moon expressed outrage last week when it emerged that four more launchers had been brought into the country without his knowledge.