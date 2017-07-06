South Korea launches missile drills following Norths ICBM test

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—South Korean jets and navy ships fired a barrage of guided missiles into the ocean during drills Thursday, a display of military power two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.The North’s ICBM launch, its most successful missile test to date, has stoked security worries in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as it showed the country could eventually perfect a reliable nuclear missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the missile tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory.The live-fire drills off South Korea’s east coast were previously scheduled. In a show of force, South Korea and the United States also staged “deep strike” precision missile firing drills on Wednesday as a warning to the North.Read more:U.S. warns North Korea that chance for diplomatic solution ‘quickly closing off’Article Continued BelowNorth Korea warns U.S. and the rest of the world it will keep building nuclear arsenalWhat’s the most likely outcome if Trump hits North Korea first? Carnage: AnalysisIn North Korea’s capital, thousands of people rallied Thursday in Kim Il Sung square to celebrate the launch.