Spain takes strong stance on Gibraltars post-Brexit future

BARCELONA, SPAIN—Spain’s top diplomat said Sunday that his government is urging the European Union to side with Madrid on the future of the British territory of Gibraltar, which lies at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula and Spain has long sought to reclaim.Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told Spanish newspaper El Pais that Madrid insists it should get a veto over any agreements regarding the strategic enclave as Britain prepares to leave the EU.“We have spoken to our fellow (EU) members and institutions in recent weeks and have made clear Spain’s position: when the U.K. leaves the EU, the member nation of the EU is Spain, and in the case of Gibraltar the EU is therefore obligated to side with Spain,” Dastis said.Read more:Britain risks losing Gibraltar over BrexitBrussels suggested last week that it was prepared to give Spain such a veto, angering and upsetting people in Gibraltar. Spain has long sought to regain control of the strategic territory that it has longed to reclaim since ceding its control to Britain in 1713.Article Continued BelowBritish Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday offered reassurances to Gibraltar that the UK remains steadfastly committed to the overseas territory and its 32,000 residents.May’s Downing Street office said that she phoned the chief minister of Gibraltar, Fabian Picardo, to assure him that Britain remains “absolutely dedicated to working with Gibraltar for the best possible outcome on Brexit and will continue to involve them fully in the process.”On Wednesday, Britain’s invocation of Article 50 of the EU’s central treaty started a two-year period to negotiate its exit for the 28-member club.