Springsteen tribute band drops out of Trump inauguration

TRENTON, N.J.—Bruce Springsteen was never going to perform for Donald Trump’s inauguration, but his music was. Not anymore.The B Street Band, a Springsteen tribute band, is pulling out of its scheduled performance at the New Jersey State Society’s Inaugural Ball in Washington on Thursday. The band announced the decision on Monday after facing intense criticism over the booking. “It’s like we were in a hurricane,” bandleader Willie Forte told NJ.com. “And we realized what was most important to us was being grateful and respectful to Bruce. The last thing we want is for it to seem like we are being disingenuous to him and E Street.”With Springsteen having called the Republican president-elect a “flagrant, toxic narcissist” and questioning whether he’s competent for the job, the event had drawn jeers on social media from fans of his music that the band is abandoning the soul of the musician they’ve made a career of following.Article Continued Below“Shame on the #BStreetBand playing at #Trump’s inaugural,” Democratic New Jersey state Sen. Ray Lesniak tweeted last week. “They’ve profited from #Bruce now they’re abandoning the message in his music.”The B Street Band said its performance at the Thursday night gala — not Trump’s inaugural ball itself, as many have mistakenly posted online — has actually been planned since 2013.The band cited its “respect and gratitude” for Springsteen as the primary reason for withdrawing, in a statement given to a Springsteen fan blog.

