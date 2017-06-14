Spurned Hamilton PC candidate taking party to court

A defeated Progressive Conservative nomination candidate has filed a lawsuit against the party alleging fraud at a selection meeting last month in Hamilton.Vikram Singh, a lawyer and a runner-up in the four-contestant May 7 PC nomination in Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, has gone to court seeking to overturn the election won by Ben Levitt.Singh has named Tory Leader Patrick Brown, party president Rick Dykstra, PC executive director Bob Stanley, and staffer Logan Bugeja in the suit filed with the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on Tuesday.He is seeking “an order quashing the June 3 decision by Patrick Brown, leader of the PC Party to terminate (his) internal appeal of the nomination proceedings.”Claiming party brass showed “bad faith” and contravened the PC constitution, Singh is demanding that he be declared the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas nominee for the June 7, 2018 provincial election or that another nomination meeting be held.Article Continued BelowHis allegations, which have not been proven in court, include the claim that there was a “wrongful insertion of false ballots” at the six-hour candidate election and that problems at the meeting’s credentials desk hurt his candidacy.“Singh was the true winner of the nomination contest . . . if . . . not for the wrongful electoral irregularities,” his suit alleges.Jeff Peller, another runner-up in the May 7 vote, who is not part of the suit, has also expressed concern about what he called “a sideshow masquerading as a democratic process.”