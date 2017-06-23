Spurned PC hopeful Joe Neal ends legal challenge against the Tories

A would-be Progressive Conservative candidate has ended his court challenge against the party after the Tories warned he would not be reinstated even if a judge ruled in his favour.Joe Neal, a Durham regional councillor, was disqualified as a Tory nomination hopeful because he donated money to the Liberals and ran for them in 1985.Neal abandoned plans for a judicial review by Justice Bruce Glass on Friday in Oshawa after being advised Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown would not sign his nomination papers regardless of the outcome.“He was fundraising against Lorne Coe last year when I was already the leader,” Brown told the Star, referring to the Whitby-Oshawa MPP elected in a Feb. 11, 2016 byelection.“It’s one thing to be a Liberal back in the day — it’s quite another to be doing that now,” the Tory leader said, emphasizing he does not get involved in local nominations.Article Continued BelowBut Neal, a municipal councillor since 2010, insisted he is a Conservative and looked forward to trying to unseat Durham Liberal MPP Granville Anderson in the June 7, 2018 election.Still, he would not rule out running as an independent candidate next year and “exercising my democratic rights.”“I’m upset. They’re trying to suggest I was a Liberal plant. Even if I pulled off a win in court, they made it known I would not be approved,” said the Durham lawyer.