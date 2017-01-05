Squirrels stealing chocolate bars driving Toronto store owner nuts

A group of squirrels is driving the owners of one Toronto convenience store nuts, after the rodents have been caught on video stealing chocolate bars from their east-end shop.“I always see them sneaking outside the door, looking in my store, and even right at me!” said Paul Kim, owner of Luke’s Grocery near Gerrard St. E. and Logan Ave. “They come in and take Crunchies, Crispy Crunch, Wonderbar . . . ”And those who are really bold “try to take Mr. Big.” He’s seen pesky thieves slink in every fall for the past nine years — since he’s owned the store — but 2016 showed a spike in the rodent robberies with one to two bandits visiting the Kim family daily.Article Continued Below“I think we’ve lost up to . . . 48-ish bars this fall season,” Kim’s daughter Cindy said. “That’s an extremely rough estimate, though, because we have no way of knowing when we’ve been robbed — they’re very sneaky.”A Youtube video shows a squirrel caught red-handed stealing a chocolate bar from a east-end Toronto convenience store. (YOUTUBE) With a sharp increase in chocolate robberies, Cindy set up a Reddit thread called “how to stop squirrels from stealing chocolate bars,” in hopes that the Internet could provide answers to stop the nutty activity.She also used surveillance video from the store to catch the robbers in the act, which she later posted to Youtube.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx