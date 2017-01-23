Stacey Dash Unmercifully Trolled On Twitter After Fox News Ouster, Some Call It 'Karma'

Twitter users know how to throw a trolling party — and Stacey Dash is the guest of honor after her ouster at Fox News. Dash, an occasional contributor on Fox — and an outspoken critic of Democrats, Barack Obama and groups like Black Lives Matter — reportedly is not returning to role on “Out Numbered.” According to the Hollywood Reporter, executives “declined to renew the “Clueless” actress’ contract.” Still, others say she was “fired,” with unconfirmed rumors that she had worn out her usefulness since the election is over. Stacy Dash made her mark at Fox with her unrelenting — and early — support of then-candidate Donald Trump. Her contract began in 2014. Sources told THR the decision not to renew Dash’s contract was made months ago. Bye Girl! Stacey Dash FIRED From Fox News | B. Scott https://t.co/FhzfgLQIVt — Jon Horton (@boss120gb) January 23, 2017 Dash, who recently turned 50, became a target of Twitter trolling as far back as 2012. Then, she was criticized for her open support of Mitt Romney’s candidacy for present and her rebuke of Barack Obama’s second term. Further, Dash expressed her vociferous views aimed at the LGBTQ community and her support for Trump’s radical plans on immigration, particularly of Middle Eastern migrants. NJ wrote about Dash’s suspension by Fox in 2015 in wake of her sharp critique of Obama’s comments after the San Bernardino mass shooting last year. Dozens of people died in the rampage. Dash opined that transgender people should relieve themselves “in the bushes” instead of using public restrooms based on their gender. In 2015, Fox News suspended Dash after she used profanity in criticizing an address President Barack Obama delivered in the wake of the San Bernardino shooting. In 2016, Dash suggested that transgender people should go to the bathroom “in the bushes” rather than use bathrooms corresponding to their gender. Twitter expressed elation over Stacy Dash’s ouster. Stacey Dash is the perfect example of Karma. ???????????????????? — Taammmmmmm (@mieramamii) January 22, 2017 The Black president is gone and so is Stacey Dash’s job. Coincidence? I think not. pic.twitter.com/MNre6ADU8b — April (@ReignOfApril) January 22, 2017 Live feed of Stacey Dash collecting her final paycheck from Fox. pic.twitter.com/9MUZjSHvli — Nasty Woman Lover (@WillieDLIVE) January 22, 2017 Fox: We fired Stacey Dash. Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/cTMxLLACAu — Heel Turn Haden (@_TheSonOfMars_) January 22, 2017 As Fox wrote, last year as officials at the Oscars came under fire for a lack of ethnic representation at the Academy Awards; Stacey Dash made an “uncomfortable” surprise appearance after a sketch on diversity. Celebs in attendance were snapped making frowns and gasps over her presence. Twitter followed up with personal attacks, many expressing confusion and anger about her rhetoric against blacks in general and her support of the GOP and its conservative platform. Dash took to her blog and spoke out against the backlash and her disdain for Black History Month. She touted her background as the “girl from the Bronx” who managed to improve her social standing by pulling herself up by her own bootstraps. To Dash, entitlement is not an honor. Stacey Dash’s Ouster From Fox News Delights Twitter https://t.co/ZsCjNVr8tv — 99Jams WJMI (@99Jams) January 23, 2017 “When they added ME to increase the diversity, I’m sure many black people rolled their eyes. I’m not ‘black enough,’ they say. But guess what? I’ve heard that all my life. I would rather be a free thinking, black than a cookie cutter black who thinks — and votes –- just like all my friends.” So what’s in store for Stacey Dash’s future? It’s uncertain where the next phase of her career the controversial television personality. However, as Inquisitr previously opined, it’s not likely Stacey will return to her former employer at the basic cable and satellite TV channel Black Entertainment Television. Reportedly, Dash has burned a few bridges at BET. “There’s still the issue of Stacey Dash’s blog on Patheos.com. She uses Twitter to plug her blog posts often and they contain the same super conservative verbiage as her arguments on Fox News when she was employed there. Let’s just hope she doesn’t want to head back to BET because, after some of the jabs she took at her fellow African American actors while campaigning for the Republicans, there’s a pretty good chance that no one wants to see her there. If anyone wonders about the validity of that assessment, maybe Spike Lee can weigh in and tell us what he thinks of Stacey Dash.” Do you think the Clueless actress deserves the internet trolling? Share your thoughts below why you think Fox News parted company with Dash. [Featured image by shutterstock]