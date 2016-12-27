Star reporter reflects on Peterboroughs resilient GE worker community

This summer, I received a letter from a reader.“If you are healthy, pray to your God that you stay healthy,” it said. “Because when the devil comes knocking, your life as you knew it is done.”My beat is ostensibly about work. But as I quickly learned, it’s also about many other things. It’s shaped the way I think about community, family and well-being. One of the most stark examples of how these things intersect this year was a group of former General Electric workers who say decades of exposure to a range of toxic chemicals in their workplace made them sick. It was a story about the legacy of our province’s industrial history (whose passing we spill much ink bemoaning.) Here in Peterborough was an oft-unspoken price that some say they paid. Lung cancer. Bowel cancer. Brain cancer. Article Continued BelowIn the months photojournalist Melissa Renwick and I spent between Toronto and Peterborough, we were struck by how a single workplace touched an entire community. And to be fair, much of it was positive: For over a century, major employers like General Electric were glue in towns like Peterborough. The retirees we met spoke of GE as a family. Workers grew up here, met their future partners, joined bowling leagues and went to dances together. But it was also hard to ignore the pall illness cast over this industrial city. I can’t think of many offhand conversations Melissa and I had with complete strangers that didn’t end with a story of their neighbour or cousin or friend who got sick. It was the grotesque elephant in the living room. We learned a lot about resilience in our months of reporting.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx