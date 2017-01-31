Starbucks Boycott: Trump Supporters Launch Revenge Effort Over Howard Schultz's Vow To Hire 10,000 Refugees

A Starbucks boycott in underway by supporters of President Donald Trump. The reaction to the coffee giant’s pledge to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, was both swift and severe on social media. The hashtag, #BoycottStarbucks quickly went viral and trended across multiple social media platforms. Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz made the announcement about hiring 10,000 refugees as a response to President Trump’s executive order temporarily halting refugees and immigrants from seven specific countries for up to 120 days, over vetting and terrorism concerns. Trump supporters by the thousands took to social media lambasting Starbucks for vowing to hire refugees and not unemployed Americans. The president’s supporters specifically said the upscale coffeehouse should be hiring veterans and minority citizens for job openings instead, MSN reports. Dear @Starbucks, why not hire unemployed Blacks, Hispanics, & Veterans? I’m genuinely interested in your reply. https://t.co/eL84mcDE4R — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 30, 2017 Starbucks has waded into the political waters several times in the past, prompting other boycotts and calls to action against the coffee and restaurant venues. When Starbucks added Black Lives Matter related notes to coffee cups backlash over a move deemed by many as overtly liberal and political ensued, prompting protests and social media postings. A refusal to honor local concealed carry permit laws also sparked protests over Second Amendment infringement by Starbucks. According to a Business Insider report, Howard Schultz endorsed Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. The same report notes Schultz would have likely been Clinton’s pick for labor secretary if she had not been defeated by Donald Trump. “I also want to take this opportunity to announce specific actions we are taking to reinforce our belief in our partners around the world and to ensure you are clear that we will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration’s actions grows with each passing day,” the Starbucks’ CEO also continued in his letter to employees. Howard Schultz has also issued his support for illegal immigrants who qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program created by former President Barack Obama. The Starbucks’ CEO said employees who are eligible for benefits will have access to health insurance though the coffee company even if Obamacare is repealed. “We are living in an unprecedented time, one in which we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American dream, being called into question,” Howard Schultz added in a letter to Starbucks workers when detailing his plan to hire 10,000 refugees. CALL @Starbucks 1-800-782-7282 and VENT! Let them know how you feel about them hiring 10K #refugees instead of Americans! #MuslimBan#MAGApic.twitter.com/zUStWalQDL Boycott Starbucks they are hiring 10k refugees instead of Americans or Vets. pic.twitter.com/KdhH6VaiK4 — Richard Weaving (@RichardWeaving) January 31, 2017 In 2013, Starbucks also pledged to hire 10,000 Americans veterans and military spouses by 2018. The coffee company has fulfilled only half of that promise, but has chosen to already embark on another hiring pledge. The chain operates coffeehouses in more than 74 nations around the globe. The Starbucks CEO also stated the initial refugee hiring spree will occur in America and will focus on immigrants who worked with the United States Military as interpreters and support personnel. “We put Trump in the White House. We can put Starbucks out of business,” one social media supporter of the president and his order to temporarily ban refugees from seven Middle East countries, said. Similar comments popped up by the thousands, possibly tens of thousands, since Starbucks announced its hiring vow on Monday. Although Starbucks coffeehouses are located heavily in metropolitan areas, there are many such restaurants in suburban and rural regions as well. Donald Trump’s base of supporters stemmed primarily from rural regions, blue collar neighborhoods, and throughout the heartland. While the high cost for coffee and other frothy and whip cream covered drinks would likely deter working class and many middle class voters from being frequent customers, the boycott could still hurt Starbucks’ restaurants located outside of affluent neighborhoods and college campus areas. What do you think about the #BoycottStarbucks movement and the comments by Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz? [Featured Image by Natee Meepian/Shutterstock]