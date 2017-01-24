Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef skipped march against Trump

OTTAWA—Canada’s status of women minister did not attend a women’s march Saturday, when thousands of people across the country protested the new U.S. president’s stance on abortion, history of sexist comments and other issues, because she had “prior commitments in her riding,” according to her office.Organized for the day after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, the Women’s March saw half a million people descend on Washington, D.C. to rail against the new American leader. Similar protests were held in Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto, where organizers estimate 60,000 people marched from Queen’s Park to Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday.“Our government has made a commitment to gender equality and to ensuring that all women and girls can reach their full potential,” said Matt Pascuzzo, press secretary for Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef, in an emailed statement.He said Monsef missed the march because she was attending meetings in her riding and preparing for the Liberal cabinet retreat in Alberta on Sunday.“We will continue working to support women’s rights in Canada by addressing and preventing gender-based violence and ensuring women’s economic success. When women and girls succeed, it benefits all of us.”Article Continued BelowPenelope Chester Starr, a co-ordinator for the marches in Canada, said there was no expectation for Monsef to attend one of the events. No politicians were invited because organizers didn’t want to introduce a partisan element to the demonstrations, she said, though the New Democratic Party had a visible presence at the rally in Toronto.“This was not meant to be a political or politicized event,” Chester Starr said.“It would be a completely different story if we put out an invitation and she turned it down,” she added. “We can’t wait to work with the ministry moving forward, and certainly we will engage with her.”