Stephen Harper looks at glass half full in Trumps victory: Paul Wells

Well, look who’s talking. Mr. Optimist. “I know we are all worried about what this means,” Stephen Harper said on Thursday in New Delhi. “I’m trying to look at the glass half full for a second.”He always was a cheery sort. After his 2015 election defeat, Canada’s sixth-longest-serving prime minister took a long break from substantive public comment on current affairs. It took Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, to coax him into speaking at the second annual Raisina Dialogue, an attempt to put India onto the global circuit of foreign affairs talkfests.The specific “this” whose meaning has us all worried, of course, is the imminent arrival of Donald Trump as the next tenant of the White House. Most of Harper’s comments were about Trump, in one way or another. The broader “this” was the “unprecedented political uncertainty” that has swept the world since Harper’s own defeat, although he was careful not to list that event among the recent surprises.What he did list was “the upset vote in the Brexit referendum,” Trump’s victory, “the continued rise of so-called populist movements across Europe” and the sudden fall of the presidents of Brazil and South Korea.“There’s no better person to quote” on all of this chaos, Harper said, “than Mr. Donald Trump: ‘What the hell is going on?’”Article Continued BelowHe’s had a lot of time to think about this stuff lately. “Wherever I went last year, I got asked about two things: Brexit and Trump,” Harper said. Both were condemned by all the experts and commentators. “Maybe they happened because they were condemned by all the experts and commentators. Does that sound strange?”Actually, the thought has occurred.Harper depicted a new rift, one that’s been much discussed lately. This cleavage is “not traditional left-right, rich-poor, or private-public.” Instead, on one side are “the elite, who believe in open borders … because they — we, in most of our daily lives — are the people who cross borders.”