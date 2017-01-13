Stereotype of nice Canadians seemingly embraced everywhere but Canada

When Michigan-born author Kerry Colburn started dating a Canadian, her girlfriends had an immediate great impression of him — without even meeting the guy.“They would say, ‘Oh you’re so lucky, you’re dating a Canadian. Those guys are so nice!’ ” recalls Colburn, who went on to marry the Canuck.The fact he was Canadian seemed to be the only thing her gal pals needed to know, she chuckles, adding that her Edmonton-born beau is indeed nice, as well as charming and funny.The notion that Canadians are extra nice is an enduring stereotype the Seattle-based writer wholeheartedly buys into, and it would seem a lot of other Americans do, too.Hollywood movie star Meryl Streep was the latest to invoke the cliche in her Golden Globes speech on Sunday, a barbed critique of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump that included a salute to Ontario’s Ryan Gosling — and Canadians in general — for being “the nicest people.”Article Continued Below“It’s so funny that of all the adjectives that she could use for the Canadians she says ‘the nicest,’ right?” says Colburn, who teamed with her husband to co-write the tongue-in-cheek books The U.S. of EH? and So, You Want to be Canadian?“Then (Gosling) proves it in his speech — could there have been a nicer acceptance speech from a man in Hollywood? It was all about his wife, who was working to raise their kids (so) he could make this movie and also caring for her brother, who had cancer.”Like it or not, Canadians should embrace this persistent perception, mostly because it’s true, U.S. author and avid traveller Eric Weiner says from his home in Silver Spring, Md., just outside Washington, D.C.

