Stouffville residents raise alarm over CSI-style wall

Residents and former politicians are raising alarm about dysfunction in the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville after staff found a “CSI-style” wall in the mayor’s office washroom that displayed dozens of photos and names of fellow and former councillors, members of the public, and town staffers who have either been dismissed or resigned from their jobs in recent years. The discovery, which sources say sparked an ongoing integrity commissioner complaint against the mayor by staff, is the latest controversy to hit a town grappling with an unprecedented staff exodus, a deeply divided council and concerns around how town business is conducted.“The first thing that comes to mind is: why are all these people leaving?” said Sue Sherban, who was mayor from 2003 to 2006 and estimates a quarter of the staff have left since the term began.“But overall it’s the mismanagement of the town that is the problem,” she said, adding many of the staff haven’t been replaced. “It comes down to a lack of leadership.” One of the fastest-growing towns in York Region, Whitchurch-Stouffville made national headlines last summer after Mayor Justin Altmann invited the entire town to his wedding, sending out invitations for the big day to dignitaries on mayoral letterhead. Article Continued BelowWhitchurch-Stouffville mayor Justin Altmann kisses bride Jenny Hillier at the Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment during their wedding last August. (Andrew Francis Wallace) But the success of the day only briefly turned the focus away from the ongoing turmoil. Since 2014, four city managers and four human resources managers — including the HR manager hired last year to find a solution to the staffing crisis — have left or been dismissed. In May 2016, human resources manager, Pavlina Thompson, found that since 2014 there had been 42 staffing changes out of a staff of 470, with 30 people leaving their jobs due to “dissatisfaction” and “a lack of trust.” As of February, Thompson, herself, was no longer employed with the town.But in recent months, staffing concerns have taken a back seat to a discovery made by a town staffer in March when she entered Altmann’s office.