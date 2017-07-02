Strange fish swum under midnight sun in Yukon national park

IVVAVIK NATIONAL PARK, YUKON—Something strange is swirling about in the roaring Firth River under the midnight sun. The dark, skinny mass looks at first like a deflated inner tube, but it’s way too spirited to be an inanimate object.At the stroke of midnight, Parks Canada Interpretation Officer Rachel Hansen and I had grabbed our fishing rods, quietly let ourselves out of Imniarvik Base Camp through the electrified bear fence and scrambled down the rocky shore to the spot where Sheep Creek intersects with the Firth River.We stay up on December 31 to greet the new year, I figured, so why not do the same for Canada Day, especially this big one, our 150th birthday. Besides, it’s 24/7 sun here in the northwest corner of mainland Yukon in the first Canadian National Park created as a result of an Indigenous land claim settlement.One provision of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement of 1984 was the creation of Ivvavik National Park. The Inuvialuit’s gift to Canada draws 100 odd annual visitors, and this year, on one of six guided Parks Canada tours, I am one of them, along with three Quebecers and an Albertan.Round and round the swirling black mass goes. We see fins and realize it’s two fish, Arctic Grayling, frolicking under the midnight sun.Article Continued Below“My gosh,” exclaimed Hansen, “that’s something that I’ve never seen before.”“Me neither.”We watched them for 10 minutes as they chased each other’s tails in a tight circle, floating downstream in the current and then making their way back upstream and doing it over and over again before eventually disappearing.