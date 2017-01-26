'Stranger Things' Season 2 Details: It's Going To Be A Monster Showdown

Stranger Things season 2 details are scarce right now but the people who created the hit sci-fi series gave a few hints on what might come when the next season airs. The last time viewers saw the kids and adults in Stranger Things everything in Hawkins, Indiana sort of went back to its normal way of things. Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has returned and trying to live a normal life once more, albeit the fact that he threw up a disgusting slug that came from the “Upside-Down.” Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) is trying to adjust to a life without his best friend, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), whom he also has a huge crush on. Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is still Hawkin’s chief of the Police Department and despite losing Eleven he still hopes that he’ll see her again, which is why he leaves a few Eggo waffles in a container near the forest as a way to let El know he’s still thinking about her. [Image by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images] There are a few unanswered questions that the audience would want to be resolved, such as the fate of Barb (Shannon Purser) who seemed to already be dead in season one. But so far the people behind season two’s production are keeping mum on any details about Nancy Wheeler’s (Natalia Dyer) friend. There are several theories though on what viewers might unearth from Stranger Things season 2 details and the most promising hints come from an avid fan of the show. YouTube channel, Nerdist, released a video with theories on Stranger Things season 2 details and they based their theories on the titles that the producers revealed when they showed the Stranger Things season 2 trailer. In their teaser trailer, the titles for Stranger Things season 2 are: “Madmax,” “The Boy Who Came Back to Life,” “The Pumpkin Patch,” “The Palace,” “The Storm,” “The Pollywog,” “The Secret Cabin,” “The Brain,” “The Lost Brother.” Those are all of the titles for the upcoming Stranger Things season 2 and according to Nerdist there are possible plot lines to be had from those obscure titles. Nerdist explained that the first episode, “Madmax,” could be about Chief Jim Hopper going on a rampage much like the iconic character “Mad Max.” According to Jessica Chobot, the second season of Stranger Things could show Hopper exacting revenge for what the Upside-Down has done to his town. It could mean that Hopper will go to the Upside-Down to search for Eleven or perhaps he would try and destroy as much monsters as he can to avenge Barb’s death. It seems that the latter is much more plausible seeing that David Harbour hinted that there will be justice for Barb in the upcoming season as reported by HollywoodLife. [Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images] Nerdist also said that the second episode “The Boy Who Came Back to Life” clearly refers to Will and it might mean that Stranger Things season 2 will show how the town will be affected with the missing boy’s return. The third episode “The Pumpkin Patch” could be Stranger Things‘ Halloween episode but Nerdist isn’t sure as to what this episode might reveal. The fourth episode “The Palace” could be referring to a place that the heroes will find in the Upside-Down. The fifth episode “The Storm” might be the money grab for the whole series since it could lead to a whole army of monsters invading Hawkins, Indiana. Nerdist says that the Duffer Brothers have hinted before that Stranger Things season 2 will feature more monsters and in this episode they just might do that. Chobot says that this episode might reveal monsters from another dimension in the same way that Stephen King unleashed a torrent of vicious creatures in his popular novella “The Mist.” The sixth episode “The Pollywog” could refer to the little slug that Will spat out in season one and according to Nerdist that little slug could be growing into one large and scary monster that will soon pop out in Stranger Things season 2. The seventh episode “The Secret Cabin” might refer to a hideout that Eleven is currently living in in the Upside-Down. The eighth episode “The Brain” might refer to the leader of the monsters that the heroes would have to kill in order to take down the whole hive/army. Finally, the ninth and last episode “The Lost Brother” could refer to one of the other test subjects that Eleven was a part of and that in the finale this lost brother could be the brain behind the monsters or the hero that will save them all. Nerdist also says that it could also mean that one of the Byers brothers would go missing once more but they’re hoping that it’s not the case since their mother has already suffered too much. Although Stranger Things season 2 details are still sparse, hopefully these theories end up as plot lines in the upcoming season. [Featured image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]