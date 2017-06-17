One of the more lamentable initiatives in recent Canadian affairs was surely the bid by duly spanked Conservative leadership aspirant Kellie Leitch to impose a “values test” on those wishing to make this country their home.If the history of the last 150 years makes anything clear — and even painful facts about who we are and what we’ve done should be reckoned with during anniversary years — it’s that the values that have stirred Canadians have often been less than praiseworthy.This country has had its own history of bigotry, institutional racism and border walls by different names.As the sesquicentennial of Confederation is marked, it’s worth recalling — above and beyond the attempted cultural genocide of Indigenous peoples — that for the first century of its existence Canada was essentially a “white settler state” and that newcomers were typically unwelcome at our gates.Often, these failures of humanity were played out on Canadian coasts, where ships bearing newcomers tried to make port. On the west coast, as Asians of various points of origin arrived, British Columbia saw more than its share of what would become national embarrassments.Article Continued BelowIn 1885, the federal government imposed a head tax on Chinese immigration to Canada, seeking to prevent the more than 15,000 immigrant labourers who had arrived to work on the Canadian Pacific Railway from staying after the great nation-building project was completed.In 2006, acknowledging “the racist actions of our past,” Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for the head tax (which began at $50, rose to $100, then $500, and lasted until 1923).Sikhs aboard Komagata Maru in 1914. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on the government's behalf last year. (Leonard Frank / Vancouver Public Library Historical Photographs) More than 1,000 Chinese labourers died during construction of the CPR, but “from the moment the railway was completed, Canada turned its back on these men,” Harper said.