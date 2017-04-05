Student alleges University of Toronto mishandled sex assault complaint

A University of Toronto student has filed a human rights application against the institution, alleging the school failed to adequately investigate and handle her sexual assault complaint.Tamsyn Riddle, a 20-year-old Trinity College student, alleges she was sexually assaulted by another student in the spring of 2015.According to the human rights application filed Tuesday, the University of Toronto and Trinity College “discriminated against Ms Riddle based on sex by failing to properly investigate and remedy the assault that she experienced and by failing to provide Ms Riddle with a safe, discrimination-free learning environment.”The application alleges, among other things, that the investigation was disorganized and delayed and that staff were dismissive of Riddle’s concerns. The school placed restrictions on the alleged perpetrator’s movements around campus. Riddle’s application, however, claims the restrictions were “haphazard and insufficient.”“I was made to feel that this wasn’t a really serious issue,” Riddle told the Star. “To me it feels like (the process with the school) was intended just to do the bare minimum to make sure I wouldn’t speak up or I wouldn’t take action against the university.”Article Continued BelowNone of the allegations in the human rights application have been proven in the tribunal. Riddle did not report the alleged assault to the police.Terry McQuaid, the University of Toronto’s executive director of personal safety, high risk and sexual violence prevention and support, told the Star she could not comment about a specific case.“The university will respond through legal counsel and the (Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario) process,” she said.