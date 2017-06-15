Students benefit from police in schools, Peel study finds

An independent study examining the impact of police officers in Peel high schools has found their presence reduces student stress, risks of bullying and harm, improves attendance and makes teens feel safer and better able to learn.Results of the study assessing the value of a Peel Regional Police program that places neighbourhood officers in schools found it is “overwhelmingly positive” for student well-being, says lead researcher Linda Duxbury, a professor at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business who specializes in workplace issues.But opponents of police officers in Toronto schools say they have enough data of their own — in the lived experiences of youth who don’t feel safe or able to speak publicly and who say they feel undermined by the program.Duxbury could not release details of the new Peel research, to be released in a major report this fall and funded through a federal research grant. It is based on feedback from 1,300 Grade 9 and 10 students at five diverse public and Catholic high schools, the eight Peel officers who work in them, and dozens of school staff and members of the community, she said in an interview Wednesday.The Peel report is wrapping up just as Toronto police are about to decide the fate of their nine-year-old School Resource Officer (SRO) program, which includes 36 uniformed police working in 75 schools.Article Continued BelowThe Toronto Police Services Board will address the controversial issue at a meeting Thursday, amid growing calls from community groups and educators demanding an end to the program, which they say leaves the most vulnerable and marginalized students feeling targeted and surveilled.Black Lives Matter, Education Not Incarceration, Latinx and Afro-Latin-America Abya Yala Education Network (LAEN) are among those calling for the program to be immediately abolished in letters to police and school boards, an online petition that has garnered more than 800 supporters and a social media campaign.They argue that police in school hallways leave many racialized youth feeling unsafe. And they say undocumented students — who have a legal right to education — have described feeling at risk of being reported or questioned about their citizenship.