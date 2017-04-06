Students get lesson in humility at mans sentencing hearing

As Rami Al-Saedi sat in the courtroom in February during his sentencing hearing, he looked out at a group of Grade 12 students watching in the gallery and decided he had something to say.The hearing took “a somewhat unusual trajectory,” wrote Ontario Court Justice Melvyn Green, when the 27-year-old declined to address the court but asked if he could say something to the high school students. “So you guys heard what happened to me,” Al-Saedi began after shifting the lectern to face the class.“I wish I could go back to that night and do everything differently, but the (fact of the matter) is that I can’t. And I can regret it, but at the same time, I learned a lesson. Look at me and take me as a lesson. If it would help you down the line to not make mistakes.”Al-Saedi’s speech urging the class to make the right choices made an impact on the students and prompted Green to note in his sentencing decision that there was “no dispute as to the sincerity or heartfelt nature of the offender’s expression or remorse.”Article Continued Below“His statement also eloquently speaks to the offender’s insight, abject humiliation and deep appreciation of the harm he risked not only to his personal prospects but to his family and the public as well,” Green wrote, attaching a copy of the speech in his decision.Green cited Al-Saedi’s expression of remorse as part of the reason he was given a conditional discharge after pleading guilty to personating a police officer and simple possession of cocaine.On Sept. 6, 2015, Al-Saedi was arguing with a bouncer trying to kick him out of a bar in downtown Toronto. He then called 911, said he was an undercover officer who was being assaulted during a drug investigation and asked for backup.