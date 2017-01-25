Sudbury police using new technology in effort to solve 1998 homicide

Police in a northern Ontario city have turned to an emerging technology to try and solve a 19-year-old homicide.The slaying of Renee Sweeney has stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she worked.Evidence in the case included multiple DNA samples, fingerprints and three witnesses, but the killer has not been identified to this day.Now, Sudbury police have turned to DNA phenotyping, an increasingly popular technology among American law enforcement departments, to solve the case.Phenotyping involves using a DNA profile to extract specific information about a suspect, such as ethnic makeup, face shape and eye colour.Article Continued BelowPolice have now released a photo of the suspect based on his DNA profile and are hoping it helps crack the case.For Det. Sgt. David Toffoli, who was lead investigator on the Sweeney slaying for nearly a decade and is now a forensic supervisor with the Sudbury police force, solving the homicide would be a personal victory.“I’ve been on it for almost two-thirds of my career and it’s definitely stuck with me,” he said in a telephone interview. “A lot of work has gone into it, a lot of hours of policing. And it’s definitely one of those cases that I want to solve before I retire.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx