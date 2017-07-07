Sunwing flight to Cuba forced back to Montreal due to unruly passenger

MONTREAL—A Sunwing Airlines flight bound for Cuba had to return to Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport on Thursday evening under a fighter jet escort due to an “unruly customer.”An airline spokeswoman said flight WG604 had departed for Cayo Coco but turned around due to the passenger making “non-specific threats.”“The flight arrived back around 7:25 p.m. and the disruptive customer was taken into police custody,” said Rachel Goldrick in an email to The Canadian Press.The passenger’s name was not released, nor was the specific nature of the threats.NORAD spokesman Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki said a pair of U.S. Air Force F-15 jets were dispatched from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts and intercepted the aircraft near Albany, N.Y.Article Continued BelowCanadian CF18s were also reportedly scrambled but did not take part in the operation.Goldrick said it would early Friday before the 170 passengers would be able to board the next flight to Cayo Coco.“Unfortunately the next viable departure slot to operate into Cayo Coco is 4:30 a.m.,” she said.