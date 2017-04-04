Supreme Court of Canada to revisit trial delays ruling in upcoming session

OTTAWA—The Supreme Court of Canada will have a chance this spring to clarify its controversial ruling last July that led to scores of criminal cases being tossed for unreasonable trial delays and hundreds more set aside to save the more serious prosecutions from collapse.In its spring session of oral hearings which kicks off April 18 the high court will hear a Crown appeal of a Newfoundland drug trafficking case that took more than five years to get to trial. It’s an unusually swift revisiting of a contentious and narrowly split 5-4 decision known as the Jordan ruling that the high court handed down in the dog-days of summer. In that case, the court said four years was too long for drug charges against a Surrey, B.C. man to get to trial, and found a violation of his Charter right to a trial within a reasonable time.The latest appeal — to be heard by the Supreme Court of Canada on April 25 — was not fast-tracked but comes “as of right” because the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal was split in an October ruling that set out to interpret the new law on trial delays. It conveniently offers the Supreme Court of Canada judges a unique opportunity to explain, or dial back, their widely-criticized Jordan decision.Article Continued BelowThat decision got little attention at first but it threw a wrench in the works of hundreds of criminal cases working their way through the system at the time. In it, the highest court in the land blasted a “culture of complacency” in the country’s criminal justice system and said delays, from charge to conclusion of a trial, should not exceed 18 months in provincial court, or 30 months in a superior court. It upended how judges should calculate delays, and allowed even the most serious charges, such as murder, to be tossed if the trial couldn’t be concluded in a reasonable period.Since then, governments — federal and provincial — have scrambled to fill judicial and prosecutorial vacancies and to hustle cases to court, sometimes bypassing preliminary hearings. The Jordan ruling outlines situations in which defendants are also held to account for actions that lead to delays. But confusion — and anger — reigns.