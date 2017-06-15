OTTAWA—A group of senators slammed the Supreme Court of Canada for being “out of step with reality” and careening “off a cliff” in its attempt to curb trial delays by setting rigid deadlines the justice system can’t currently realistically meet.The Senate committee on legal and constitutional affairs released a report Wednesday that makes 50 recommendations to speed up criminal trials, saying what’s needed is a complete rethink of the Canadian criminal justice system, not drop-dead timelines.Sen. George Baker warned “tens of thousands” of criminal charges risk being tossed next year as a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling last July in a drug case called “Jordan,” which set 18-month deadlines for trials in provincial courts, and 30-month ceilings on trials in superior courts.Read more:Judge rejects attempt to have Brantford sex assault case tossed due to delayArticle Continued BelowHow an ‘invented’ Supreme Court ruling has rocked the Canadian justice systemProvinces urge Supreme Court to relax tough new deadlinesEND Baker, an independent appointed by a previous Liberal government, and Conservative Sen. Bob Runciman said the Supreme Court did not have enough data last year about the potential impact of its Jordan ruling “before it stepped off a cliff” and imposed the new trial timelines.