Supreme Court stands by its controversial ruling to ensure timely trials

OTTAWA—In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court of Canada clarified how unreasonable trial delays should be measured and stuck to its guns on a controversial ruling it issued last year known as Jordan.It insisted five years to bring a Newfoundland man to trial on drug trafficking charges was way too much, and restored a lower court’s order to halt proceedings against James Cody, accused in a cross-country police operation.Instead of backing down in the face of widespread controversy, alarmist headlines and several provinces which intervened to demand more flexibility, the country’s top court said its new framework now governs how courts should assess the Charter guarantee to a trial within reasonable time. Read more:Supreme Court ruling on trial delays ‘out of step with reality,’ senators say“Like any of this Court’s precedents, it must be followed and it cannot be lightly discarded or overruled,” the court said Friday.Article Continued Below“Properly applied, this framework provides sufficient flexibility and accounts for the transitional period of time that is required for the criminal justice system to adapt.”The court said that during a period of transition to the firm new timelines — 18 months for trials in lower provincial courts and 30 months for superior court trials — judges may still weigh the seriousness of an offence and what prejudice to an accused might result from a long delay between charge and trial — just as they did under the old legal framework.But it insisted that there is no going back to a time when the criminal justice system made excuses.