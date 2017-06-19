Survivors of Portugals fires say they leapt into water tanks, fled in cars to escape

NODEIRINHO, PORTUGAL—Survivors emerged Monday with stories of leaping into water tanks and other dramatic escapes from the forest fires scorching central Portugal, and authorities came under mounting criticism for not doing more to prevent Portugal’s deadliest natural disaster in decades.More than 2,700 firefighters were still battling Monday to contain several major wildfires in the area northeast of Lisbon, where one blaze that began Saturday killed 63 people, many of them as they tried to flee the flames in their cars.Water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy arrived as part of a European Union co-operation program but they were grounded in some places because thick smoke limited visibility, officials said. That left firefighters — backed by fire engines and bulldozers — to do the heavy work on the ground in temperatures that approached 40 C. Firefighters brought some of the blazes under control, but other wildfires still raced through inaccessible parts of the area’s steep hills, the Civil Protection Agency said.Portugal is observing three days of national mourning after the deaths Saturday night around the town of Pedrogao Grande, 150 kilometres north of Lisbon.Article Continued BelowRead more: Raging forest fires kill at least 62 in PortugalA burned car stands on the side of the road after a wildfire took dozens of lives on Sunday near Castanheira de Pera, in Leiria district, Portugal. (Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / GETTY IMAGES) Scorching weather, as well as strong winds and woods that are bone dry after weeks with little rain, fuelled the blazes. Villages dot the landscape, much of it now scorched.In Nodeirinho, a hillside village of a few dozen people, 84-year-old Marta da Conceicao said residents called the fire services more than 20 times for help on Saturday.Water-dropping planes from Spain, France and Italy arrived as part of a European Union co-operation program but they were grounded in some places because thick smoke limited visibility, officials said. (Paulo Duarte)