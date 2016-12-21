Survivors of war take step toward post-secondary education

Karam Jamalo did not expect he would be taking part in a graduation ceremony when he was forced to quit school and joined the exodus of refugees to Lebanon after civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.This month Jamalo, who was resettled here in April by the Canadian government, received his graduation certificate from George Brown College’s president, Anne Sado, for completing an inaugural program designed for refugees who survived war, torture and violence.“This is a very special day. It’s our graduation day,” said Jamalo. The 24-year-old said he was kidnapped and tortured by pro-Syrian government militant enforcers in Lebanon for fleeing military conscription back home. “It is a step forward for all of us,” he said.The groundbreaking 15-week program, From Margins to Centre through Education, is a collaborative effort by the college, Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture and Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to help migrant youth whose schooling was interrupted by war access post-secondary education in Canada.Article Continued BelowDuring the weekly four-hour classes, participants — referred by the Canadian Centre for Victims of Torture — learned about credential assessments, got acquainted with Canadian learning styles, reviewed personal skills, and explored study and career options.“Because of the trauma experience they endured, some of them have issues with trust and attachment. They don’t feel safe. Sometimes it affects their cognitive ability to learn and makes it difficult to concentrate,” said George Brown Professor Jaswant Kaur Bajwa, who came up with the program idea and leads the project.“What is unique is we have mental health support, including a CAMH counsellor and a social work student, in the program. Sometimes, there are triggers that upset them during the class. It has happened.”

