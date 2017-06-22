Suspect in Michigan airport stabbing considered lone-wolf attacker

FLINT, MICH.—The man charged with stabbing a police officer at the Flint airport in a possible act of terrorism lived quietly with his family at a Montreal apartment complex where he also worked informally as a part-time caretaker of the property, his landlord said Thursday.Amor Ftouhi, 49, kept the building stairwells clean and always paid his rent on time, Luciano Piazza told The Associated Press.Ftouhi, who lived in a two-bedroom apartment with his wife and teenage children, was “a good person” and “never made any trouble,” Piazza said.Montreal police spokesman Benoit Boiselle said officers were assisting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the search of an apartment on behalf of an FBI request.Three people staying at the residence had been taken in for questioning, Boiselle said.Article Continued BelowRead more: Canadian charged after possible terror attack at Michigan airport, FBI saysMontreal Police guard the front of the four storey building in Montreal on June 21, 2017, where Amor Ftouhi, who is suspected of stabbing a Michigan airport police officer, lived before traveling to the US earlier this month. (JULIEN BESSET / AFP/Getty Images) Amor Ftouhi is believed to have lived in a Montreal apartment with his wife and teeage children. (Facebook) Investigators are working to learn more about Ftouhi, whom they describe as a lone-wolf attacker who made his way from Canada to the seemingly random destination of Flint, a struggling Michigan city once known for its sprawling General Motors factories but now better known for lead-tainted water.The attack Wednesday at Bishop International Airport, about 80 kilometres northwest of Detroit, was being investigated as an act of terrorism, but authorities said they have no indication that the suspect was involved in a “wider plot,” said David Gelios, the FBI agent in charge.